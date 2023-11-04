KMAT 2023: What You Need To Know About The Selection Process

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) is all set to conduct the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) for the year 2023 on November 5, 2023. It is compulsory for the candidates to their exam admit cards along with them to the examination venue. Along with the admit card, the candidates also need to a valid photo ID with them to be able to enter the exam centre.
The eligible candidates can check and download their respective admit cards from the KPPGCA's official website - kmatindia.com. Over 169 management colleges in Karnataka will let students join based on their KMAT scores. But remember, KMAT is only part of how they choose students. Each college has its own rules for who they accept.
Below is a list of the participating MBA colleges:
St Joseph Engineering College, Mangalore
BNM Institute of Technology, Bangalore
Ballari Institute of Technology and Management, Bellary
Alliance University
Don Bosco Institute of Technology, Bangalore
IFIM Business School
Presidency College, Bangalore
Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS)
Jain University
M S Ramaiah Institute of Management
Jain University, Bangalore
Alliance Ascent College
RNS Institute of Technology, Bangalore
PES Institute of Technology
Institute of Business Management and Technology, Bangalore
The official website states clearly that having a high KMAT score doesn't necessarily ensure your admission into an MBA, PGDM, or MCA program. On the flip side, a low score doesn't necessarily disqualify you.
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)