KMAT 2023: What You Need To Know About The Selection Process

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) is all set to conduct the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) for the year 2023 on November 5, 2023. It is compulsory for the candidates to their exam admit cards along with them to the examination venue. Along with the admit card, the candidates also need to a valid photo ID with them to be able to enter the exam centre.

The eligible candidates can check and download their respective admit cards from the KPPGCA's official website - kmatindia.com. Over 169 management colleges in Karnataka will let students join based on their KMAT scores. But remember, KMAT is only part of how they choose students. Each college has its own rules for who they accept.

Below is a list of the participating MBA colleges:

St Joseph Engineering College, Mangalore

BNM Institute of Technology, Bangalore

Ballari Institute of Technology and Management, Bellary

Alliance University

Don Bosco Institute of Technology, Bangalore

IFIM Business School

Presidency College, Bangalore

Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS)

Jain University

M S Ramaiah Institute of Management

Jain University, Bangalore

Alliance Ascent College

RNS Institute of Technology, Bangalore

PES Institute of Technology

Institute of Business Management and Technology, Bangalore

The official website states clearly that having a high KMAT score doesn't necessarily ensure your admission into an MBA, PGDM, or MCA program. On the flip side, a low score doesn't necessarily disqualify you.

