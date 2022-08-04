Kerala Government starts panel for Special Schools

The Kerala government has established an exclusive panel to review the requirements for providing financial aid packages to special schools that educate students with intellectual disabilities.

The decision was made during a special education management meeting that General Education Minister V Sivankutty called on Wednesday.

Additional Director (Public Instructions) Shinemon will chair this five-member panel. Joint Secretary (public instructions), Jayashree would be the convenor, SCERT Director R K Jayaprakash, and two others would participate as panelists, an official statement said.

Changes are to be made to the current standards for the various grades under which financial aid is given to special schools over time. Along with senior department officials, representatives from organisations like the Association for Intellectually Disabled and Parents Association for Intellectually Disabled, as well as teachers and non-teaching professionals from the industry, attended the meeting.