e-Paper Get App

Kerala Government starts panel for Special Schools

Panel is to review the requirements for providing financial aid packages to special schools

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
article-image

The Kerala government has established an exclusive panel to review the requirements for providing financial aid packages to special schools that educate students with intellectual disabilities.

The decision was made during a special education management meeting that General Education Minister V Sivankutty called on Wednesday.

Additional Director (Public Instructions) Shinemon will chair this five-member panel. Joint Secretary (public instructions), Jayashree would be the convenor, SCERT Director R K Jayaprakash, and two others would participate as panelists, an official statement said.

Changes are to be made to the current standards for the various grades under which financial aid is given to special schools over time. Along with senior department officials, representatives from organisations like the Association for Intellectually Disabled and Parents Association for Intellectually Disabled, as well as teachers and non-teaching professionals from the industry, attended the meeting.

Read Also
CAT 2022: learn exam date, paper pattern and more
article-image
HomeEducationKerala Government starts panel for Special Schools

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to meet PM Modi tomorrow in Delhi

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Number of BMC wards come down to 227; here's how it will affect Shiv Sena

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and...

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO extends deadline for bidding of five Nerul plots including partially CRZ plot

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here

CUET-UG scheduled for Aug 4 postponed at few centres across 17 states, read details here