Kerala doctor murder: Resident doctors across Maharashtra wear black ribbons to condemn Dr Vandana Das's death

Resident doctors across Maharashtra stood in solidarity with medical officers in Kerala protesting against Dr. Vandana's death. |

Mumbai: Resident doctors across Maharashtra wore black ribbons on their left arm, while performing their duties, on May 11 as a mark of support to their Keralite counterparts who are protesting against the death of Dr. Vandana, a young doctor who was stabbed by a patient whose leg wound she was dressing at a hospital in Kerala’s Kollam district.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the extremely worrying news of the demise of Dr. Vandana Das after a brutal attack at Kottarakkara Hospital, Kerala while on active duty. It fills us with despair to witness that the hopes and aspirations of such a talented young mind were crushed due to negligence of the administration,” said an official release by the Maharashtra State Association Of Resident Doctors (MARD).

Maharashtra doctors remember Yavatmal incident

The incident in Kerala, which has sparked outrage among medical officers across, comes months after two resident doctors were stabbed at Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College (GMC), Yavatmal by a patient in January 2023.

“We saw a similar incident happen in January when two of our resident doctors were injured after being stabbed. Despite assurances from the state governments, these incidents keep happening. Our association in Maharashtra will be in touch with the Kerala doctors to understand how we can help in the coming days through protests,” said Dr. Rahul Munde, General Secretary, MARD.

Doctors hope for strong legislation from Centre

Despite the Centre introducing a draft legislation titled ‘Healthcare Service Personnel & Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2019, which proposed a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to ₹5 lakhs for the offenders, the Union Health Ministry withdrew the same.

Maharashtra’s resident doctors, who have been calling for stricter measures against attacks on health workers for the past few years, believe any legislation on such an issue would need the Centre’s intervention for better implementation.

“Our demands have been the same, which is that we need a protection law that protects doctors across India. A Central Protection Act is the need of the hour as any law coming from the Centre would be far stronger considering Health is a state subject,” said Dr. Shubham Soni, President, JJ Group Of Hospitals, MARD.

Incidents partly to blame on lack of facilities, say doctors

Resident doctors, who are medical school graduates undergoing specialised training, often live near their place of duty to be available to patients immediately. But an increasing number of attacks by patients have concerned them.

While a doctor in Hyderabad was assaulted by attendants after the death of a 62-year-old woman on Thursday, another medical officer in Patiala faced facial fractures by miscreants inside Government Rajindra Hospital.

“These incidents keep happening because of the failure of hospitals as well as they often lack proper facilities. Patients and their families direct their anger at the doctors instead which puts our lives at peril,” said Dr. Abhijit Helge, President, MARD.

In October 2022, the Supreme Court issued a notice on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking guidelines for the protection of doctors after a doctor’s suicide in Rajasthan. The plea claimed that the doctor’s ‘death was a grim reminder of the ugly treatment doctors receive and the pressure to work under constant fear of assault and harassment, even if there is a slight delay in a patient's recovery.’

Kerala politicians pay respects to Vandana Das

According to a report by PTI, hundreds of people from various walks of life including ministers, MLAs, including State Health Minister Veena George and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, paid their last respects to the deceased doctor, Vandana, at her residence in Muttuchira in Kottayam, where the mortal remains are kept for public homage.

The incident also drew sharp criticism against police officials. The loudest condemnation came from the Kerala High Court, which called the 23-year-old’s death a 'systemic failure' and one that 'cannot be brushed aside as an isolated incident'.

As per the Indian Medical Association (IMA), over 200 such attacks on health workers have been reported in Kerala in the past three years alone.