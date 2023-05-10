Kerala doctor murder: IMA calls for implementation of central laws to curb violence against healthcare professionals |

Following the murder of a doctor in Kerala by a man brought for a medical checkup, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for measures around such incidents.

The IMA has called for the "implementation of Central laws and measures to prevent violence against healthcare professionals at their workplaces and declare hospitals as Safe Zone"

22-year-old House surgeon Dr Vandana Das of Azeeziah Medical College posted in Government Taluk headquarters in Kollam, Kerala, was brutally murdered while she was treating a patient.

The doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) protested across the state to draw the attention of state authorities against the case and seek justice for the deceased healthcare staff. PG doctors and students pursuing MBBS course were spotted protesting at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

KGMOA suspends all services expect emergency cases

Meanwhile, Kerala Government Medical Officer's Association protested against the doctor's killing. In a statement issued by its president Dr T N Suresh, the union of government medical professionals said all services except emergency treatment will be suspended today in Kollam district.

It sought exemplary punishment for those responsible for the incident and demanded that stringent measures be put in place to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Accused is a 'drug addict'

Reports identified that the accused in the Kerala doctor's death case was a 42-year-old suspended school teacher and a drug addict named Sandeep. According to local legislator K.B. Ganesh Kumar, Sandeep was undergoing de-addiction therapy.

It was noted that the man was brought to the hospital around 4 a.m. by the local police after he created ruckus in his house. He suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and scalpel.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Wednesday morning and Das succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.