Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2025 Released For SSLC And HSE; Check Full Schedule Here

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2025 Released For SSLC And HSE | File photo

The Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) and Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2025 notice has been announced by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The Kerala SSLC test will be administered by the board between March 3, 2025, and March 26, 2025. Whereas the same time frame will be used for the 2025 DHSE Kerala Plus Two exams. Additionally, on March 6, 2025, Kerala's first-year board exams will start.

Kerala SSLC Time Table 2025

March 3, 2025 (Monday): First Language (Malayalam/Tamil/Kannada/Urdu) - 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM

March 5, 2025 (Wednesday): Second Language (English) - 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM

March 7, 2025 (Friday): Mathematics - 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM

March 10, 2025 (Monday): Social Science - 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM

March 17, 2025 (Monday): Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) - 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM

March 19, 2025 (Wednesday): General Knowledge / Third Language (Hindi) - 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM

March 21, 2025 (Friday): Fisheries Science (for Fisheries Technical Schools) - 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM

March 24, 2025 (Monday): Arabic (Academic) / Arabic Oriental First Paper (for Arabic Schools) - 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM

March 26, 2025 (Wednesday): Sanskrit (Academic) / Sanskrit Oriental First Paper (for Sanskrit Schools) - 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM

Kerala Plus Two Time Table 2025

March 3, 2025 (Monday): Part I - English

March 5, 2025 (Wednesday): Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 7, 2025 (Friday): Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

March 10, 2025 (Monday): Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

How to check Kerala Board Exam 2025 schedule:

Step 1: Go to pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "SSLC" link from the "Examination" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: The screen will turn to a new page.

Step 4: Select the "SSLC Examination March 2025 Notification" link.

Step 5: A PDF file on a new page will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download the datesheet, read the notification, and print it off for your records.

Students are advised to visit Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's official website for additional information.