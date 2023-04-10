CBSE, UP, Maha, CISCE, MP, Kerala, TN Board exam results 2023 expected date; Click to know more details

CBSE, UP, MP Board results 2022 | Representative Photo

UP Board or UPMSP will soon announce its Class 10th and 12th Board result 2023. As per the various media reports the results may be announced next week too. UP board 12th result will be available on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Though no official announcement has been made regarding the result date by the UP Board.

Most of the state boards in India have concluded class 10 and 12 exams this month.

The CBSE class 10 examination ended on March 21, and the class 12 exams concluded on April 5.

On the same lines, education boards in states like Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand also conducted the 10th and 12th exams in March.

Bihar Board class 10, 12 results has already been released by BSEB on March 31 and March 21 respectively. While CBSE, CISCE, UP, Maharashtra and other states board students are still waiting for class 10, 12 result 2023.

We have compiled expected date for all Boards exam Results 2023 below:

UP BOARD

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 10, and 12 results anytime soon.

As per reports, the result is likely to be announced by April 15, 2023. Once the result is out, UPMSP started the evaluation procedure for the UP board exam on March 18 and completed it on April 1, 2023.

UP board results were announced on these dates in last 5 years

2022– June 18

2021– July 31

2020– June 27

2019– April 27

2018– April 29

CBSE Board Result 2023

More than 38 lakhs students appeared for the class 10th and 12th CBSE Board exams 2023.

The results are expected to be out in Mid May, however, the exact dates are yet to be announced by the Central board.

Students will be able to access their results from cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in once the results are declared.

Last year, the CBSE had declared the CBSE exam result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 on July 22, 2022.

Maharashtra board

Maharashtra board 10th exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25, 2023. The Maha HSC or class 12th exams began from February 21, 2023 and ended on March 20, 2023.

The Maharashtra SSC exam results 2023 will be declared on the official website mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Expected date for Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Board results 2023 is in May 2023.

SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board was released on June 17. In 2022, 96.94% was the overall pass percentage.

Last year, the board announced the Maharashtra 12th result 2022 on June 8, 2022. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.22 % pass

CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has concluded the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams on March 29 and Class 12 exams on March 31.

Last year CISCE released the result of the ICSE on July 17,2022 and for class 122 on July 24, 2023.

CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the month of May. Once announced, students can download the ICSE Class 10 mark sheet, CISCE Class 12 Result from the official website of the Board at cisce.org.

KERALA Board

Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) will declare the result for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination most probably by the month of May.

The Kerala Class 10 exam was scheduled from March 9 to March 29, 2023.

Directorate of General Education, DHSE, Kerala conducted the class 12 Board examinations from March 10 to 30, 2023.

Kerala SSLC result 2023 is expected to be released in the second week of May while for class 12, it could be out by third week of May.

The Class 12 Kerala board result 2023 will be announced on the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in.

Students can also visit the result portal - keralaresults.nic.in to check the Kerala Plus Two Result 2023.

Last year Kerala SSLC Exams were conducted between 31 Mar–18 Jul 2022

and the results were available on 15 Jun, 2022.

ANDHRA PRADESH SSC

The Andhra Pradesh SSC board examinations are still going as the exams are scheduled from April 3 to 18, 2023.

More than 6 lakh students are appearing for the exams. The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to declare the AP inter result 2023 in the first week of June 2023.

Going as per last year's data, the board released the AP results 2022 SSC on June 6, 2022.

JHARKHAND BOARD

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) concluded the class 10 board exams on April 3 and the class 12 board exams on April 5.

According to several media reports, students can expect the results in the first week of June.

Those students who appeared for Board exams can download the result from the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Last three years JAC class 10 results

June 21, 2022

July 29, 2021

July 9, 2020

The results were released on June 30, 2022 for Class 12 Board exams 2022.

Madhya Pradesh BOARD

Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 this month.

Looking at past trends, we can anticipate the MP Board Result 2023 in May. The board, however, is yet to make an official announcement regarding Madhya Pradesh Class 10, and 12 result date and time.

MP Board conducted the Class 10 Exam from March 1 to March 27, 2023, and Class 12 Exam was held from March 2 to April 5, 2023. This year close to 20 lakh students have appeared for the exams as per reports.

The MPBSE 10th and Class 12 results for 2022 were announced on April 29, 2022.

TAMIL NADU BOARD

The Directorate of Government Examination (DoGE), Tamil Nadu has begun the Class 10th board exam 2023 on April 6.

According to media reports, more than 10 lakh students will be appearing for the TN Class 10 exams this year in 3,986 centres.

The Tamil Nadu class 12 examinations for the academic year 2023 were conducted from March 13 to April 3, 2023.

Last year Class 12 exam results were declared on June 23 and class 10 exam results were released on June 17, 2022.

KARNATAKA BOARD

According to the official date sheet, the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will be conducted from March 31 to April 15.

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education conducted the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exams from March 9 to 29, 2023.

This year, more than 7.27 lakh students from 5,716 colleges registered for the Karnataka PUC exam.

Last year, Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 was conducted from April 16 to May 4 and the result was issued on June 18.

This year too the Board is expected to release result for class 12 or PUC in the second or third week of June.

Read Also Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 released, direct link here