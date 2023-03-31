Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 released, direct link here

Bengaluru: Department of Pre-University Education issued the 1st PUC result link today on March 31.
Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Class 11th exam can check and download their result from the official website at result.dkpucpa.com.
To access the result, candidates will be required to enter their Registration number and date of birth (DOB).
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 out
Karnataka 1st PUC result is announced for all three streams - science, commerce, and arts. Students can now check their result and know their qualifying status.
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 is expected to release in May,2023.
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023: steps to download result
Go to the official website--
On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 link
A new login page will open
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Login and access the result
Check and download the result
Take a print out for future references
