 Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 released, direct link here
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 released, direct link here

Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Class 11th exam can check and download their result from the official website at result.dkpucpa.com. To access the result, candidates will be required to enter their Registration number and date of birth (DOB).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Department of Pre-University Education issued the 1st PUC result link today on March 31. | Representative Photo

Bengaluru: Department of Pre-University Education issued the 1st PUC result link today on March 31.

Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Class 11th exam can check and download their result from the official website at result.dkpucpa.com.

To access the result, candidates will be required to enter their Registration number and date of birth (DOB).

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 out

Karnataka 1st PUC result is announced for all three streams - science, commerce, and arts. Students can now check their result and know their qualifying status.

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 direct link

article-image

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 is expected to release in May,2023. 

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023: steps to download result

Go to the official website--result.dkpucpa.com

On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 link

A new login page will open

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Login and access the result

Check and download the result

Take a print out for future references

