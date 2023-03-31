BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2023: Check here to know top 3 rank holders and Prize money

State Education Minister, Chandrashekhar Yadav declared the Bihar 10th Result at BSEB Headquarters, Patna.
Students can check their results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or results.biharboardonline.com or check via SMS on the story given below.
Top 3 Rank holders of BSEB class 10 result 2023
Rank 1: Mohammad Rumman Ashraf with 489 marks
Rank 2: Namrata Kumari with 486 marks and Gyani Anupama with 486 marks
Rank 3: Sanju Kumari with 484 marks, Bhavna Kumari with 484 marks and Jaynandan Kumar Pandit with 484 marks
BSEB class 10th result 2023: Division-wise results
First division: 4,74,615
Second division: 5,11,623
Third division: 2,99,518
Pass division: 19,447
In 2023, 81.04% students have passed BSEB class 10 results. A total of 16.10 lakh students had appeared for the exam.
Prizes for Bihar class 10 Toppers
Top 10 students will get Rs 1 lakh, one laptop, and 1 kindle e-book reader.
Second rank holders will get Rs 75,000, 1 laptop, one Kindle ebook reader.
Third rank holders will get Rs 50,000, one laptop and kindle ebook reader.
4th to 10th rankholders will get : Rs 10,000, one laptop, one kindle.
