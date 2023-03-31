BSEB declares Bihar Board 10th Result: Mohammad Ruman Ashraf tops with score of 489 marks

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 results soon | Representative pic

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav has declared the Bihar 10th Result.

Bihar Board 10th Results 2023 declared today, March 31, 2023.

Students can check their results on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

This year, 81.04% students have passed BSEB class 10 results. A total of 16.10 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Mohammad Ruman Ashraf has topped the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023. BSEB Matric Results have been released online on the official website.

As per the Bihar board 90 Students have got their names in the BSEB top 10 merit list. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore said Mohammad Ruman Ashraf has topped the exam. Mohammad Ruman Ashraf scored a total of 489 marks out of 500.

Steps to check Bihar BSEB class 10 results 2023

Step 1: Visit BSEB’s official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the Bihar 10th result link, when activated on the homepage.

Step 3: Then login with BSEB roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the Bihar board matric result.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the result for future use or reference.