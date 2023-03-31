Bihar: BSEB Class 10 matric results at 1:15 pm today; check latest updates

The Bihar board 10th grade results will be accessible at results.biharboardonline.com. | Representative Image

BSEB Matric Result: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the date and time for the Bihar Board Matriculation Result 2023.

The BSEB will release Class 10 or Matric results today, March 31, at 1:15 p.m. Prof Chandra Shekhar, Minister of Education, will make the announcement at a press conference with other BSEB officials.

The Bihar board 10th grade results will be accessible at results.biharboardonline.com.

Students must enter their board examination roll number and roll code to view their BSEB Matric result 2023 on results.biharboardonline.com. This year, approximately 16 lakh students sat the Class 10 final exam in Bihar and are now awaiting results.

