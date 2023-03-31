Bihar 10th Result 2023 announced at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; 81.04% students Pass, How to check result via SMS

81.04% students Pass Bihar board 2023 | Representational pic

BSEB has declared Bihar Board 10th Results 2023 today on March 31, 2023.

State Education Minister, Chandrashekhar Yadav declared the Bihar 10th Result at BSEB Headquarters, Patna.

Students can check their results on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or results.biharboardonline.com

According to BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board), this year, 81.04% students have passed BSEB class 10 results. A total of 16.10 lakh students had appeared for the exam.

Mohammad Ruman Ashraf has topped the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023. He scored a total of 489 marks out of 500.

BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) matric exam that was held from February 14 to February 22.

Check here Bihar Board class 10 Pass percentage in last 5 years

2018: 68.89 percent

2019 : 80.73 percent

2020: 80.59 percent

2021: 78.17 percent

2022: 79.88 percent

(data shared by Times now)

Students need to keep their Bihar Board admit cards handy to check their results. The admit card or hall ticket has details including the roll number and the date of birth which will be needed to check the score.

BIHAR BOARD 10TH RESULT 2023: Steps to check via SMS

Step 1: First of all go to the message box of your mobile and type BIHAR 10 Roll Number.

Step 2: Type BIHAR 10 Roll Number and send it to 56263.

Step 3: You will get the result as an SMS on your screen, once released.