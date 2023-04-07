UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023: UPMSP to announce results soon at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 | Pixabay

Lucknow: The wait for UP Board Class 12th Result 2023 will be over soon. Candidates are advised to check the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The board starts the evaluation of board copies immediately after the exam ends. The evaluation of copies takes almost 22 to 25 days. UP Board will declare the results once the evaluation process is over.

The official date has not been announced yet by the UPMSP.

Looking at the previous year trend, UP Board announces the board result for both 10th and 12th on the same day every year. Last year's results were declared on June 18.

As per reports, around 27.5 lakh candidates appeared for the 12th exam this year.

The evaluation process for the UP board test was launched on March 18 by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, and it was finished on April 1. To assess the copies of students in classes 10 and 12, the UP board appointed 143933 examiners.

The Uttar Pradesh board exams for class 10 and 12 began on February 16. The exams for Class 10 ended on March 3 while the exams for Class 12 concluded on March 4.