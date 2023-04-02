Bihar Board 10th result 2023: Scrutiny registration to begin at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

BSEB Board exams scrutiny registration to begin on April 3. | Representational pic

Patna: Bihar Board class 10 results were declared recently, 81.04% students Passed the examination.

Those who were not able to pass the exam or are not happy with their scores can apply for scrutiny at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the scrutiny registration process for Matric students on April 3,students can register in it till April 9, 2023.

Compartment candidates and applicants who are dissatisfied with their board exam results can register for scrutiny process.

Class 10th compartment exam results are expected to be released on or before May 31, according to BSEB.

Mohammad Ruman Ashraf has topped the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023. He scored a total of 489 marks out of 500.

BSEB Class 10 result 2023: Steps to apply for Scrutiny and revaluation

Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click the BSEB 10th Scrutiny link on the homepage.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Apply for scrutiny and complete the process.

