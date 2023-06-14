Kerala Govt approves 14th Five year Plan; Aims to transform multiple sectors of economy

Kerala Chief Minister - Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo by ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the approach document for the 14th Five Year Plan (2022-27), which, according to it, aims to transform multiple sectors of the economy and the entire state into a modern society.



The document was approved by the state Cabinet, chaired virtually by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently on a tour to the US and Cuba, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said here.



According to it, Kerala will continue to focus on areas including health, education, housing, social welfare, social justice, and gender justice, which together will serve as a force for accelerated growth of the productive sectors in the economy.



The government said science and technology, higher skills, and skills available in the knowledge economy will be used to enhance the growth of agriculture, allied activities, modern industry, infrastructure development, and income-generating services.



The economic policy will be designed to modernise and improve the higher education system and provide better job opportunities for the youth of Kerala.



The plan also envisages bringing the standard of living in Kerala on par with that of developed middle-income countries in the next 25 years.



"It will also feature inclusiveness in the development process", the statement said and added that the current government is working on a principle that no one will be left behind in the development process.

Read Also Higher education sector in doldrums in Kerala: Congress slams Kerala govt