Kendriya Vidyalaya: Major Changes In Admission Process; Seats Reduced And Transfer Policy Amended | Representational pic

The academic curriculum and admissions process for KV schools in 2024 have undergone significant modifications due to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). These changes include a reduction in entrance seats and a modification of the transfer policy.

The KVS modified its transfer policy this year, meaning that children or wards of private employees will not be eligible to use the state transfer system. This implies that their children won't be eligible for a transfer if their parents, who work in the private sector, are transferred to a different state. Parents are reportedly concerned about this plan because a large number of them are employed in the private sector and frequently relocate to different locations.

Seat reduction in KVS

There are reportedly less seats available at Kendriya Vidyalaya. From primary to higher secondary, forty students were allowed into each class; however, as of right moment, only 32 seats are available for admittance. In 2024 eight seats were eliminated from each class.



The children of parents employed in any field were previously eligible to occupy open seats in KVs; however, this characteristic is currently limited to parents employed by the government.



The class 1 admissions process in KVs for the 2024 term is already underway and will end at 5:00 PM on April 15, 2024. No one is permitted to turn in their admission form to the authorities after this. On April 1, 2024, the government launched the admissions process for the class 1 Kendriya Vidyalaya on its official website, @kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.