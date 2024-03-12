Kendriya Vidyalaya Jobs 2024: Apply for PGT and TGT Vacancies | Check Eligibility Criteria

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has recently announced job openings for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Primary Teacher (PRT) positions, and more. This news has sparked interest among job seekers.

Currently, Kendriya Vidyalaya is conducting walk-in interviews at various locations, providing a chance for eager applicants to pursue their teaching ambitions. Below, you'll find detailed information on eligibility criteria, the selection process, application fees, salaries, required documents, and how to apply.

Eligibility Criteria:

Prospective candidates must meet specific eligibility requirements to be considered for a teaching position at Kendriya Vidyalayas. They should have completed their graduation with at least 55% marks, with no pending exams from previous courses. Additionally, candidates must have successfully cleared their 12th-grade examination from a recognized board and obtained a Master’s degree from any accredited university. Notably, individuals holding NRI status are not eligible to apply for positions within KVS.

Age Limit:

For PGT positions, applicants should not exceed 40 years of age. The maximum age limit for TGT positions is 35 years, while for Primary Teachers, it is set at 30 years.

Selection Process:

The selection process comprises two stages. The initial stage involves a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a subsequent interview round for those who pass the test.

Application Fees:

Candidates interested in applying for PGTs, TGTs, and Primary Teachers positions are required to pay an application fee of Rs 750 each.

Salary:

Salaries for teachers at Kendriya Vidyalayas are competitive and structured based on the position held. PGTs, TGTs, and PRTs receive salaries ranging from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800. Additionally, each position is accompanied by a specific grade pay.

Documents Required:

Applicants must provide several documents during the application process, including Aadhar Card, PAN Card, 10th and 12th Marksheets, Graduation and Master’s Degrees, Disability Certificate (if applicable), Caste Certificate, Birth Certificate, Passport Size Photo, and Scanned Signature.

How To Apply:

To apply for a teaching position at Kendriya Vidyalayas, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at https://kvsangathan.nic.in/.

2. Locate the "Apply Online" link corresponding to your desired position.

3. Click on the link to access the online application form.

4. Fill out the form with accurate details.

5. Upload the required documents, including your photograph and signature.

6. Complete the application process by making the necessary payment.