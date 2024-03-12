 2,991 Vacant Posts In Mizoram School Education Department: Minister Reveals In State Assembly
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Aizawl: Altogether 2,991 posts are lying vacant under the Mizoram school education department, Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana informed the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a query from opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) member Prova Chakma, the minister said that steps are being taken to fill the vacant post as per the existing recruitment rules.

Mizoram Teacher Suspended for Leaking Class 10 Board Exam Paper, Investigation Underway
He said that recruitment will be made on merit basis.

Vanlalthlana said that the government would take rationalisation of teachers and importance will be given to those schools, which have a shortage of teachers.

