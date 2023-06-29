Kejriwal Rejects Posting Of Edu Department Official Mired In Vigilance Inquiries

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday rejected the appointment of some officials in the Education department citing ongoing vigilance inquiries against them, officials said.

The CM deliberated with officials on several matters related to appointments in the second meet of the National Capital Civil Service Authority.

In another matter, there was a proposal to remove some "good" officials from the Education department, but the CM objected to it and stopped it from getting passed, they said.