 Kejriwal Rejects Posting Of Edu Department Official Mired In Vigilance Inquiries
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKejriwal Rejects Posting Of Edu Department Official Mired In Vigilance Inquiries

Kejriwal Rejects Posting Of Edu Department Official Mired In Vigilance Inquiries

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday rejected the appointment of some officials in the Education department citing ongoing vigilance inquiries against them, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday rejected the appointment of some officials in the Education department citing ongoing vigilance inquiries against them, officials said.

The CM deliberated with officials on several matters related to appointments in the second meet of the National Capital Civil Service Authority.

In another matter, there was a proposal to remove some "good" officials from the Education department, but the CM objected to it and stopped it from getting passed, they said.

Read Also
Babus, mantris & buzz: You are new to Delhi, Delhi CM's letter to LG
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023 Announced at msbte.org.in; Details Inside

MSBTE Diploma Summer Result 2023 Announced at msbte.org.in; Details Inside

Fake Candidate Arrested During BSF Constable Exam In Gurugram's Bhondsi

Fake Candidate Arrested During BSF Constable Exam In Gurugram's Bhondsi

Kejriwal Rejects Posting Of Edu Department Official Mired In Vigilance Inquiries

Kejriwal Rejects Posting Of Edu Department Official Mired In Vigilance Inquiries

Universities, Industries Can Collaborate To Form R&D Clusters Now: UGC Chairman

Universities, Industries Can Collaborate To Form R&D Clusters Now: UGC Chairman

AIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students

AIIMS Delhi To Conduct NExT Mock Test On July 28, Registration Begins For MBBS Students