Babus, mantris & buzz: You are new to Delhi, Delhi CM's letter to LG

You are new to Delhi, Delhi CM's letter to LG

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding law and order situation in the national capital region. “Since you are new to Delhi and being an outsider, it is difficult to know about the ground reality,” he said. He has proposed a cabinet meeting with LG to discuss the alarming increase in crime rates. LG, in response, cautioned against politicization of crime.

Why Mamta ignored Amit Shah?

Mamta Banerjee recently offered Bengals Mango to the President, PM and CJI. But this time HM Amit Shah's name was not there. Was it a mango diplomacy?

BUREAUCRACY

New Promotion plan for senior officers in armed forces likely to be unveiled soon

The Department of Military Affairs has reportedly decided for a common annual confidential report for senior officers of armed forces. The officers include two-star and three-star rank serving officers. The step will pave the way for a new promotion plan which is likely to be introduced soon. The armed force comprises of the Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Force. The procedure is further going to be introduced in other ranks. A highly placed source claimed that this major step would be instrumental in achieving the commonality in the procedure and assessment. This would further improve the jointness and integration of the forces.

For new MD SBI 9 DMDs to be interviewed?

As many as nine DMDs are likely to be eligible for being interviewed for the posts of Managing Director (MD) in the State Bank of India (SBI). They are: Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Vinay M Tonse, Saloni Narayan, Amara Ramamohan Rao, Poludasu Kishore Kumar, Ruma Dey, Amitava Chatterjee (not eligible if cutoff date is after June 30, 2023), Shamser Singh, and Deepak Kumar Lalla.

New R&AW Chief is a man of old values!

New R&AW Chief designate Ravi Sinha seems to be man of old values. This is evident from the fact that Chhattisgarh cadre 1988 batch IPS officer Ravi Sinha rang up only two officers soon after getting the appointment order ,one to IPS officer Surendra Singh and other to IAS officer Vivek Dhand under whom he started his career. Surendra Singh is retired DGP of MP and Dhand is retired Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh.

National Police Academy is still headless

Although 1989 and 1990 batch IPS officers have been promoted in the Government of India but posting of Director National Police Academy, Hyderabad has still not been made.

Vinodanand Jha relinquishes as Chairperson AAPML

Vinodanand Jha, IRS Chairperson, Adjudicating Authority, Prevention of Money Laundering completes his term today and relinquishes his Chairmanship. He will be succeeded by P K Upadhyay from ICoAS who has been selected as Member (Finance and Accountancy). The other two posts of Member are from Administration and Legal though still vacant are likely to filled up soon in view of heavy workload.

Now ED has Zonal Office in Bhopal

The ED has set up Bhopal Zonal office. It's headed by an Additional Director, Rohit Dwivedi. It covers the Indore subzonal office.

Rajasthan Police requests to augment IPS cadre

In response to the Rajasthan Government decision to create 19 new districts, the rajasthan Police is actively pursuing an increase in the number of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state. A request to the Government to augment the cadre has already been made. The Rajasthan state has 33 districts and a total of 35 Superintendents of Police (SPs) are posted. This includes rural districts of Kota, Jaipur and Jodhpur. The number of Deputy Commissioners is 11; 8 in Jaipur and 3 in Jodhpur. The Government has announced creation of 19 new revenue districts though it has not been notified in the gazette. Once the notification is confirmed, more changes are anticipated in the Police administration. The Rajasthan is envisioning Commissionerate system in more major cities of the state, which would further require more IPS officers.

Interviews for Director (HR), EIL & Director (P&T), NALCO today

Interviews for Director (HR), Engineers India Ltd and Director (Projects & Technical) National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) are being held by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) on June 23.

Interviews for Director (Power) & Director (ISP), BHEL same day

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) scheduled interviews for the posts of Director (Power) and Director (Industrial Systems & Products), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on June 30, 2023.

Third time vacancy circular of Chairman DVC issued

The Government of India has failed to find a suitable candidate for the post of the Chairman, Damodar Valley Corporation. Earlier, the Government invited applications on September 12, 2022 and November 14, 2022. Now the third circular has been issued on June 17 this year. Details can be had from the ministry of Power's website.

Arun Baroka is also Secretary, Pharmaceuticals for a while

Arun Baroka, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals, has been assigned additional charge of Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals upto June 29, 2023. He is a 1990 batch IAS officer of UT cadre.

Is one unit bypassing the DGP?

All is not well in an important state. As per sources, one important unit is directly sending all important information directly to the Constitutional head. Now the question is being asked why the state DGP is being bypassed?

Deepak Kumar appointed DIG, SSB

Deepak Kumar, DIG, BPR&D, has been appointed as DIG, SSB on lateral shift basis up to his balance tenure of deputation i.e. February 26, 2025. He is a 2004 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Mainul Islam Mondal appointed DIG, CRPF

Mainul Islam Mondal, DIG, BPR&D, has been appointed as DIG, CRPF on lateral shift basis up to his balance tenure of deputation i.e. July 13, 2027. He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Assam Meghalaya cadre.

