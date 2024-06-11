KEAM Answer Key 2024 For Engineering, Pharmacy Released At cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2024 | Unsplash

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has officially released the KEAM 2024 answer key PDFs on its website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance examination can now download the answer keys to cross-check their responses.

Dates:

Exam Date: 05.06.2024 to 10.06.2024

Challenge window: until June 13, 5 pm

Results Expected: June 20

How to Challenge KEAM 2024 Answer Key:

Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

Download the KEAM 2024 answer key PDF.

Specify the question number and detail the objection in a written format.

Attach relevant supporting documents

Enclose a Demand Draft of INR 100 per question, drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram.

Send the complaint by post or hand delivery to the CEE office, ensuring it reaches by June 13, 5 pm.

Complaints submitted via email or fax will not be considered. Subject experts appointed by the CEE will review all challenges. If any objections are found to be valid, the final KEAM answer key will be released accordingly. In case of any deleted questions, marks will be redistributed.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.