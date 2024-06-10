AIIMS PG 2024 Exam Schedule OUT; Check Here | IStock

On Monday, the schedule for the PG Professional Exam (MSc Courses and MSc Nursing Phase I & Phase II) 2024 was issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The schedule is available for download at aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website.



The PG professional exam for MSc nursing phase I and II courses will take place from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on June 18, Thursday, June 20, Saturday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 24. The PG professional exam for MSc courses will take place in two stages from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on June 18, Thursday, June 20, Saturday, and June 22, Monday.

"All candidates are advised to submit their examination fees before the last date of registration (to be announced later) and take a print out of admit card form the website," according to the announcement.



Exam Schedule For AIIMS PG Professional Courses in 2024: How to Check?

-Aiimsexams.ac.in is the official website.

-Click the notification for the PG Professional exam date sheet 2024 on the homepage.

-The chosen exam's exam schedule will show up on the screen.

-Examine and save a copy of the date sheet.

-Print this page off for your records.

"No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without an identity card and an admit card," the official notification continues. After the admit card's stated entry time, no candidate will be permitted to enter the exam room.