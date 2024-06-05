AIIMS Begins Recruitment Process For Junior Residents: 220 Seats Available For July 2024 Session

AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

Mumbai: The All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has initiated the recruitment process for the post of junior residents, with applications opening on May 31. A total of 220 seats are up for grabs for the July 2024 session.

Eligibility for Indian Citizens, including OCI/PIO, who obtained their MBBS from a medical college outside India and passed the MCI screening test, will be based on their percentage marks in the exam.

AIIMS, established under an Act of Parliament, serves as a premier teaching hospital for training undergraduate and postgraduate students across various medical fields.

Application Process for AIIMS Delhi Jr Resident Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the recruitment section on the homepage.

3. Click on the tab labeled "Junior Resident Posts."

4. Register with necessary details on the new page.

5. Log in to your account and complete the application form accurately.

6. Proceed to make the payment of the application fee.

7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Important Dates:

- Start date for online application submission: May 31

- Last date for online application submission: June 15

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Delhi Jr Resident Recruitment 2024:

- Candidates must have passed MBBS/BDS (including internship) or an equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.

- The degree should not have been completed more than three years before the start date of Junior Residency (July 7, 2024). Those who completed their degree between July 2021 and June 2024 are eligible.

- Candidates previously terminated from Junior Resident services are ineligible to apply.

- AIIMS graduates will receive preferential consideration.

Candidates applying for the July 2024 recruitment of Junior Residents are required to deposit Rs. 25,000 through electronic fund transfer. Only applicants who have made this payment will be considered eligible for recruitment.