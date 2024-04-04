KCET Admit Card OUT, Exam From April 18 | Representative Image

The Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 admit card is made available by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on April 4. The test will take place on April 18 and 19. Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in is the official website where candidates can register for the KCET 2024. The same official website also has a link to download the admit card.

The KCET 2024 will be administered solely using paper exams. In order to obtain and download the KCET 2024 hall pass, students must enter their date of birth and application number.

Read Also Gujarat NMMS 2024 Admit Card Out At sebexam.org

How to download the KCET Admit Card 2024?

1) Go to kea.kar.ac.in, the official website.



2) Select the link for the KCET admission card.

3) Enter your application number and birthdate in the designated login fields.



4) After submitting, the screen will show your admit card.



5) Print out the page and save it for future use.

A total of 180 questions covering the three topics of physics, chemistry, and mathematics should be expected of candidates. Every question will receive a single mark. Candidates will have one hour and twenty minutes to finish the test.



Candidates for admission to engineering, MBBS, dentistry, AYUSH, nursing, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, and other related disciplines will be given seats based on merit through the undergraduate KCET exam.

