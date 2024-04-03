Gujarat NMMS 2024 Admit Card Out At sebexam.org

National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) for Class 8 exam 2024 has been released by the State Examination Board, Gandhinagar, today, April 3. Students who have registered for the scholarship exam can download the Gujarat NMMS admit card 2024 through the official website, sebexam.org.
Important Details:
Gujarat NMMS written exam: April 7, 2024
The admit card is a compulsory document for the examination day
How do download Gujarat NMMS 2024 admit card?
Visit the official website for Gujarat NMMS
Click on the Gujarat NMMS admit card link on the website
Login using the login credentials
The NMMS admit card will be displayed
Download and save the Gujarat NMMS 2024 admit card for further reference.
Gujarat NMMs 2024 Hall Ticket details:
Candidate name
Roll number
Name of exam
Exam centre details
Exam schedule
Instructions
For more updates, candidates are advised to check the official websites.