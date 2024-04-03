Gujarat NMMS 2024 Admit Card Out At sebexam.org

Representative pic

National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) for Class 8 exam 2024 has been released by the State Examination Board, Gandhinagar, today, April 3. Students who have registered for the scholarship exam can download the Gujarat NMMS admit card 2024 through the official website, sebexam.org.

Important Details:

Gujarat NMMS written exam: April 7, 2024

The admit card is a compulsory document for the examination day

How do download Gujarat NMMS 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website for Gujarat NMMS

Click on the Gujarat NMMS admit card link on the website

Login using the login credentials

The NMMS admit card will be displayed

Download and save the Gujarat NMMS 2024 admit card for further reference.

Gujarat NMMs 2024 Hall Ticket details:

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre details

Exam schedule

Instructions

For more updates, candidates are advised to check the official websites.