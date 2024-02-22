KCET 2024 Registration Closing Tomorrow: Key Dates and How to Apply

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2024, is set to close tomorrow, February 23, 2024, at 5:00 PM sharp. Aspiring candidates are urged to complete their registrations on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ before the deadline. Additionally, the registration fee must be paid by February 26, 2024.

KCET 2024 is a important examination for those seeking admission to various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses/colleges within the state of Karnataka.

Here are the important dates for KCET 2024:

KCET Application Form 2024 Window Closes: February 23, 2024, by 5:00 PM

Last Date to Pay Application Fee: February 26, 2024 (5:30 PM)

KCET Application Form Correction: To be announced

KCET 2024 Admit Card Release: April 5, 2024

KCET 2024 Exam Dates: April 18 and 19, 2024

How to apply for KCET application form 2024:

Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Look for the registration link on the homepage.

Fill all the necessary details accurately.

Ensure all required documents are uploaded and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and keep a printed copy for future reference.

It's important for candidates to adhere to the given schedule and complete their registrations within the stipulated timeframe, as no extensions are expected. For further updates and announcements regarding KCET 2024, candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website and notifications from KEA.