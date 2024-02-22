HSC And SSC Board Exam 2024: Thane District Imposes Restrictions Around Exam Venues |

The Thane district administration has put in place restrictions around the board exam venues for 12th and 10th grade students.

According to media reports, this action is being taken to stop the use of unfair methods in the board exam.

According to Collector Ashok Shingare's directive, gatherings within 100 meters of the exam centers will be banned. The state board's class 12 exams started on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The Maharashtra Higher Secondary Education (HSC) Board started the class 12 board exams on February 21 with the English paper.

The HSC exam will have these measures in place from February 21 to March 19, while the class 10 exam in Thane district will have them from March 1 to March 26, PTI added.

Change in timings

The state board has changed the timings for the SSC and HSC board exams for both morning and evening shifts. The morning session for SSC students, originally set to start at 11 am and end at 2 pm, will now begin at 11:10 am.

At the same time, the evening shift, initially scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm, will now start at 3:10 pm. Likewise, HSC exams will take place from 11 am to 2:10 pm for the morning session and from 3 pm to 6:10 pm for the evening session.

