 KCET 2024: Provisional Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Declared
The goal of this round is to fill any open seats left over from the first distribution. Following the announcement of these results, candidates can proceed to the next stages of the admissions procedure.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
It's crucial to remember that entries received by 2 p.m. on September 13, 2024, were taken into consideration for this round. | Representative Image

Results for the second round of seat distribution for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 admissions process have been made public by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). On the KEA website, kea.kar.nic.in, candidates who took part in the counselling process can now view the status of their seat assignment.

The goal of this round is to fill any open seats left over from the first distribution. Following the announcement of these results, candidates can proceed to the next stages of the admissions procedure, which include paying the required fees and having their documents verified at the designated institutions.

How to check?

-Go to https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ to access the KEA website.
-Select the link labelled "KCET Seat Allotment Result."
-Fill in the appropriate space with your current CET number.
-Go over all the information listed in the seat assignment letter, such as the assigned course, college, and reporting guidelines.
-Save the allocation letter on your computer for further use.

Candidates must pay the admission confirmation fee and finish the document verification process at their chosen institute when seats are assigned based on the alternatives they submitted. It's crucial to remember that entries received by 2 p.m. on September 13, 2024, were taken into consideration for this round.

Important guidelines:

The official announcement states that this is a provisional seat allocation outcome and advises candidates not to report to the provisionally assigned colleges just yet. By 10 a.m. on September 19, 2024, specific complaints may be sent by email to keauthority-ka@nic.in. The email needs to contain all relevant information to guarantee that the KEA reviews it properly.

Following thorough examination and verification of the objections, the final seat allocation results for the Karnataka UGCET 2024 second-round will be made public.

