KCET 2023: Admit card expected soon at kea.kar.nic.in; check details

The KCET results will be announced on June 12, 2023. | Representative image

KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is to release the admit cards for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 soon on the official KEA website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards via the official website after entering their application number and date of birth (DoB).

The KCET 2023 exam will be held in two shifts on May 20 and 21, morning and evening. The morning shift runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., while the evening shift runs from 2:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. The results of the common entrance test will be announced on June 12.

How to download the KCET Admit Card 2023

Visit KEA’s official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Navigate to the KCET 2023 admit card link once released and select it.

Type in the candidate required login details and click on submit.

Once the KCET Admit Card 2023 appears, download it.

Admit Card Details

The KCET 2023 admission card will contain important information such as candidate name, roll number, date and time, reporting time, exam centre addresses, exam day rules, and other instructions. Students are expected to carry a copy of their KCET admit card to the exam centres.

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test is a state-level exam held each year for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes at many government, private, and private unaided institutes around the state.