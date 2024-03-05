K.C. College To Host International Media Summit: Exploring AI's Impact On Storytelling

K.C. College | K.C. College

Mumbai: The Kishinchand Chellaram College, HSNC University, located in Mumbai, is all set to host its 10th International Media Summit. This event is scheduled to take place on March 6 and 7, 2024, at the K.C College campus in Churchgate.

This year's summit will explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing storytelling practices in the modern media landscape, with a focus on the theme 'An Evolving Mediascape: Storytelling in the Time of AI'.

Furthermore, the event will feature keynote speakers such as Dr. Sandeep Athavale, Chief Mentor at EduGameLab at TCS, Principal Scientist at TCS Research, and Adjunct Professor at IIT Bombay, as well as Mr. Soumitra Sen, Founder of Thinker & Mentor: Storytellers.

Followed by that Magdalena Wischnewski, a postdoctoral fellow at the Research Center for Trustworthy Data Science and Security will speak on "To trust or not to trust AI? Adressing questions of human-AI interaction in the age of ChatGPT".

Additionally, scholars, researchers, media practitioners, educators, and students will gather to discuss various aspects of this intersection, including the influence of AI algorithms on narrative structures, ethical considerations in AI storytelling, the cultural impact of AI, and its role in journalism, advertising, film production, and audience engagement.

The two-day event will feature a diverse array of activities, including keynote presentations, panel discussions, research paper/poster presentations, showcases of innovative AI projects, and interactive workshops.

Themes to be addressed during the conference include

● Narratives in the Age of Algorithms

● Ethical and Legal Considerations in AI Storytelling

● The Cultural Impact of AI

● AI and Journalism

● AI in Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations

● AI in Film Production, Distribution, and Marketing

● AI and Audience Engagement

KC College.

The key activities scheduled for the two day conference include research paper presentations by both researchers and graduate students, workshops for students focusing on 3D modeling and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in storytelling, and the use of AI tools to enhance storytelling approaches.

Moreover, there will be interactive sessions led by keynote speakers and panelists, as well as a panel discussion on the topic of 'Harmony with Algorithms: Exploring the Innovations and Implications of AI-based Storytelling'.