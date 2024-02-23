Kashi Is The Capital Of All Knowledge, Modi Says At BHU | PTI

India will become a model of development in five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday, terming it a "Modi guarantee", and cited the Kashi example to say the world is witnessing how modernity is developed around culture and tradition.



Modi reached his Varanasi parliamentary constituency Thursday night and is scheduled to launch several development projects and address public meetings. He interacted with winners of the 'Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita' at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here.



"Kashi is now being seen as a model of development and heritage across the world. The world is witnessing today how modernity is developed around culture and tradition," the prime minister said in his address at the university.



"In the next five years, the country will become a model of development. This is the Modi guarantee," he added.





The echo of India's rich heritage, Modi told the gathering, is being heard worldwide.



Modi, referring to the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol on January 22 in Ayodhya, said, "Today, the world is seeing that after the installation of Ram Lalla's new grand idol, Ayodhya is flourishing like Kashi."



Similarly, the sites associated with Lord Buddha are being developed and an International airport has been constructed in Kushinagar, he said.



Kushinagar is associated with Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.



Describing the "glory" of Kashi, Modi said, "People from every province, speaking different languages and dialects have settled in Kashi. In a place where there is such diversity, new ideas are born."



"That's why on the occasion of the inauguration of Vishwanath Dham, I had said that it will give a decisive direction to India and will take India towards a bright future," he added.



"Vishwanath Dham, in its grand form, is taking India towards a decisive future. A seminar of scholars from across the country is now being held in the Vishwanath Dham complex while the Vishwanath Temple Trust is reviving the tradition of Shastrartha and it will generate new ideas," he said.



Modi said it was a matter of pride that during the 'Amrit Kaal', the young generation was taking the country to new heights.



"Kashi is the capital of all knowledge. Today, that power and form of Kashi are emerging again, it is a matter of pride for the whole of India," he said.



He also praised the Sanskrit language and said it played a key role in the development of knowledge, science and spirituality.



"India is an idea and Sanskrit is its major expression. India is a journey and Sanskrit is the prominent chapter of its history. That is why it has been said that Sanskrit has a major role in the prestige of India," Modi said.



"There was once a time when Sanskrit was the language of scientific research. Be it Surya Siddhnat in astronomy, Aryabhatiya and Liavati in Mathematics or Susrut Sanhita in surgery, all were written in Sanskrit.



"Music and various forms of arts were born from Sanskrit. India got an identity from these art forms. This is the voice of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' that has united the country as one for thousands of years," he said.



Giving credit for the development of Kashi to 'Mahadev', another name for Lord Shiva, Modi said in Bhojpuri mixed Hindi, "We all are just instruments. In Kashi, only Mahadev and his people are doing it (development). Any place on earth that receives Mahadev's blessings, becomes prosperous."



"At this time, Mahadev is very happy, extremely blissful. With the blessings of Mahadev, Kashi has seen all-round development in the last 10 years," he added.



Modi further said, "Kashi is not just a pilgrimage site, it is the awakening centre of India's eternal consciousness."



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the prime minister at the university. The BJP's state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was also present.



In his address, Adityanath described the prime minister as the most popular leader in the world.



Earlier in the day, Modi presented awards to the winners of the Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita, and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita.



The prime minister also visited the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali before attending a function to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.



An official statement said that in the afternoon, the prime minister will attend a public function, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore.



To enhance Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects, including the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.



He will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, the Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure work at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and a silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.

