BJP MLA Rajendra Patni Dies After Prolonged Illness At 59; PM Modi, Party Leaders Pay Tribute |

Rajendra Patni, a BJP MLA from the Karanja Assembly Constituency in Washim District, passed away today due to a prolonged illness.

Patni (59) had been suffering from a prolonged illness for the past two to three years and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Following his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the BJP leader "Pained by the passing away of BJP MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shri Rajendra Patni Ji. He was at the forefront of several community service initiatives and was an effective voice for the people. He played a commendable role in strengthening the Party as well. Condolences to his family and supporters."

Pained by the passing away of @BJP4India MLA in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shri Rajendra Patni Ji. He was at the forefront of several community service initiatives and was an effective voice for the people. He played a commendable role in strengthening the Party as well.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2024

BJP President JP Nadda also condoled the death of Rajendra Patni saying "Saddened by the passing away of BJP MLA from Karanja constituency in Maharashtra Shri Rajendra Patni Ji. His passing has left behind a deep void in the state's political landscape, and he will be remembered for his commitment to public welfare. I extend my sincere condolences to his family members and well wishers. May the Almighty give them strength to bear this pain."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis also paid condolences and expressed his grief.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Extremely sad news: My colleague in the Legislative Assembly, Rajendra Patni, passed away today. He had been battling illness for the past few months. We all hoped that they would come out of this crisis. But today, he lost his life. BJP has lost a people's representative who knows about rural issues.

अत्यंत दुःखद बातमी: विधानसभेतील माझे सहकारी राजेंद्र पाटणीजी यांचे आज निधन झाले. गेल्या काही महिन्यांपासून ते आजाराशी झुंज देत होते. ते या संकटातून बाहेर पडतील, अशी आम्हा सर्वांना आशा होती. पण आज त्यांची प्राणज्योत मालवली.

ग्रामीण प्रश्नांची जाण असलेला लोकप्रतिनिधी भाजपाने गमावला… pic.twitter.com/LsvH0n4upq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 23, 2024

"He always had the initiative to solve the problems of West Vidarbha. He was constantly insistent that the irrigation problem should be resolved. His death is my personal loss. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share the grief of his family on this sad occasion. I pray to God to give the family strength to bear this suffering."

About Rajendra Patni

Rajendra Patni was a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Karanja constituency from Washim District. He won the 2004, 2014 & 2019 Legislative Assembly elections from Karanja. He was also the member of legislative Council from 1997 to 2003. He also succeeded in becoming the President of the Municipal Council in 2011 and also in 2014.