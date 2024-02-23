Manohar Joshi: All You Need To Know About Bal Thackeray's Close Confidant |

Mumbai: Manohar Joshi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister passed away at Mumbai's P D Hinduja Hospital in the early hours on Friday. The demise of a towering figure in the state's political realm, marks the end of an era. Joshi's passing, at the age of 86, occurred just two days after he suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to Mumbai's P D Hinduja Hospital. Today, as the state mourns his loss, it reflects on a man's remarkable journey who left an indelible mark on Maharashtra's political landscape.

Manohar Joshi's Recent Health Struggles

Joshi's health battles were well-known, particularly since May 2023 when a brain haemorrhage left him in critical condition, necessitating intensive care at Hinduja Hospital. Despite the odds, his resilience shone through, as he returned home to Shivaji Park in Dadar, where he continued to receive care. His recent birthday celebration at his Dadar office in December last year displayed the enduring support and admiration he commanded from his supporters.

Manohar Joshi's Early Life

Born on December 2, 1937, in Maharashtra's Mahad, Joshi's early years laid the foundation for a multifaceted career. After earning a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), he embarked on a diverse path that included entrepreneurship and education. Establishing the Kohinoor Technical Institute and later venturing into construction and capital-oriented businesses showcased his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to youth empowerment.

Joshi's Political Ascend & Ties With Shiv Sena

Joshi's political journey began in earnest when he joined the Shiv Sena, eventually rising to prominence through his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He became a close confidant of the Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. His organisational skills and grassroots connections propelled him into key leadership positions in Shiv Sena, leading him to be the Mayor of Mumbai in 1976-77 and also have multiple terms in the Legislative Council.

His crowning achievement came in 1995 when he became Maharashtra's first non-Congress Chief Minister, leading a coalition government with the BJP. Joshi's tenure was not without controversy, notably during the 1992-1993 riots, where he and Bal Thackeray were implicated in inciting violence against Muslims. However, his steadfast defence of his actions showcased his loyalty to his party and ideology.

Joshi's Role In National Politics

Joshi's influence extended beyond Maharashtra in national politics. In 1999, he won an election in Central Mumbai and became a member of the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's Parliament. He further held the prestigious position of Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 during the Vajpayee government's tenure.

Even though he lost in the next Lok Sabha election, he didn't give up. In 2006, he got elected to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, where he served for six years.

Manohar Joshi's Legacy In Political & Social Walks

Manohar Joshi's passing leaves behind a legacy of leadership, resilience, and commitment to public service. His contributions to Maharashtra's political and the society will be remembered for generations to come, serving as a guiding light for aspiring leaders and a reminder of the power of determination in the face of adversity. As Maharashtra bids farewell to one of its political stalwarts, the imprint of Manohar Joshi's legacy remains etched in the annals of history.