Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away At 86

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi | File pic

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and a towering political face of the state, Manohar Joshi passed away at a Mumbai hospital in the wee hours of Friday. The tragic news came just two days after Joshi suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to the P D Hinduja Hospital. He was aged 86. His funeral will be held at the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai later today.

Joshi's health had been delicate since May 2023 when he experienced a brain haemorrhage, leading to an ICU stay at Hinduja Hospital. Despite efforts, his condition remained critical, prompting his return home to Dadar's Shivaji Park for continued care.

Joshi's Recent Birthday Celebration At Dadar Office

On December 2, Joshi's 86th birthday, he was brought to his Dadar office, where supporters gathered to commemorate the occasion, showing his enduring influence and political legacy.

Born on December 2, 1937, in Maharashtra's Mahad, Joshi pursued a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Mumbai's esteemed Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), laying the foundation for his later career.

Manohar Joshi's Political Career

Joshi's political journey began with his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), later transitioning into a pivotal role within the Shiv Sena. His rise in the 1980s emphasized his organisational prowess and grassroots connections.

The year 1995 marked a significant milestone as Joshi assumed the role of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, succeeding Sharad Pawar of the Indian National Congress. This marked the Shiv Sena's first stint in state power, solidifying Joshi's political stature.

Joshi's Influence On National Politics

Joshi's influence extended beyond Maharashtra as he served as a Member of Parliament and held the prestigious position of Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 during the Vajpayee government's tenure.

Manohar Joshi's passing leaves behind a rich legacy in Maharashtra's political landscape, remembered for his leadership, organisational acumen, and contributions to public service.