Karnataka UGCET 2024 Application Deadline Extended To Feb 23; Apply At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ |

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for applying online for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test 2024 (UGCET 2024) to February 23, 2024. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ until the new deadline.

Furthermore, the due date for payment of fees has been prolonged until February 26, 2024.

The admit cards will be released on April 5, 2024. The examinations are scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2024. The Kannada Language Test will be held on April 20, 2024. Results will be declared on May 20, 2024. The medical examination for physically disabled candidates is set for April 25 and 26, 2024.

For those interested in applying for the Karnataka UGCET 2024, here are the steps to follow:

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Look for the application link on the homepage and click on it

Register on the portal and proceed with the application process

Upload the necessary documents, complete the fee payment, and submit the application

Make sure to keep a printout of the submitted application for future reference

The Karnataka CET Exam is an important state-level entrance test that enables students to secure admission into a range of professional courses including Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D, and others provided by state colleges and institutions.