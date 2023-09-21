 Karnataka: Teacher Breaks Hand Of Student For Worshipping Ganesh Statue
Kolar education department has suspended a teacher for breaking the hand of a student for worshipping a Ganesh statue in a school in Karnataka.

Thursday, September 21, 2023
Kolar education department has suspended a teacher for breaking the hand of a student for worshipping a Ganesh statue in a school in Karnataka.

On Wednesday, Hemlatha, the headmistress of Allikalli Village Primary School in KGF taluk, Kolar district was suspended on the order of the Kolar Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Krishna Murthy.

Hemlatha was also directed to take care of the medical expenses of the student.

The headmistress had hit her student Bhavya for worshipping a Ganesh statue in school last week.

Such was the intensity of the punishment meted out to Bhavya that she suffered a fracture on her left hand.

The parents of the girl complained to the KGF Block Education Officer (BEO) and demanded the suspension of the headmistress.

The BEO, Munivenkataramachari paid a visit to the traumatized student and filed a report against the headmistress, who was subsequently suspended.

