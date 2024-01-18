 Karnataka SSLC And 2nd PUC Exam 2024: Final Timetables Released
KSEAB unveils schedules; SSLC exams March 25 - April 6, 2nd PUC March 1 - 22. Download timetables at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Updated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
article-image

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have officially released the final timetables for the SSLC (Class 10) and 2nd PUC (Class 12) exams scheduled for March/April 2024. Candidates gearing up for these crucial examinations can now access the detailed schedules on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Key Highlights of the Final Date Sheets:

SSLC Examination (Class 10):

Commences on March 25 and concludes on April 6, 2024.

Practical and oral examinations for JTS students are scheduled for April 8, 2024.

Additional time allowances: 1 hour for 3-hour question papers, 40 minutes for 2-hour question papers for differently-abled candidates.

2nd PUC Examination (Class 12):

Scheduled from March 1 to March 22, 2024.

A single examination shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.

Begins with Kannada Arabic papers and concludes with the Hindi paper.

article-image

How to Download Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC Exam 2024 Final Timetables:

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

On the home page, locate and click on the links for Karnataka SSLC and 2nd PUC exam 2024 final timetables.

PDF files will open containing the detailed exam schedules.

Candidates can check the dates and download the pages.

It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the timetables for future reference.

