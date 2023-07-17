Karnataka SSLC: Supplementary Revaluation & Retotalling Results Out at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revaluation & Retotalling Results | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revised Revaluation and Retotalling results for June 2023. The result for the same is now available on the official website at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in for students who appeared for the exam.

Candidates seeking to obtain the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Revaluation and Retotalling result 2023 must submit their registration number and date of birth (DoB).

To receive your Karnataka SSLC result on your phone, follow these steps. Compose a new message and in the message body, type your roll number and send it to the number 56263.

Once sent, you will receive your SSLC result 2023 for Karnataka on the same number. It is advisable to take a screenshot of your Karnataka SSLC supplementary result.

Read Also Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 OUT at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link

Visit karresults.nic.in, the official website of KSEAB.

Locate and click on the link for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result on the homepage.

A new page will open. Enter your exam roll number in the provided field and click on submit.

Your detailed Karnataka Board Supplementary Revalued Result will be displayed on the screen, including subject-wise marks and the final result with the grand total.

Download the provisional results and save them.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)