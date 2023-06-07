Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023 OUT at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link

Goa SSLC results 2023 | ANI

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations on Tuesday released the Kerala SSLC revaluation and scrutiny results. Students who have applied for the Kerala class 10 revaluation or scrutiny process can check their results at– sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students can check the results candidates will require to enter their credentials details such as registration number and date of birth in the Kerela iExaMS portal.

According to the schedule, the Kerala SSLC exams were held between March 9 to 29 at various exam centers across the state. While the Kerela class 10th result 2023 was announced on May 19, 2023. Candidates were given the opportunity to submit applications for revaluation within the designated period from May 20 to 24, 2023.

This year over 4.5 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC examination. The result was announced by Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Steps To check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2023: