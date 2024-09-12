 Karnataka PSI 2024 Exam Postponed To September 28
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka PSI 2024 Exam Postponed To September 28

Karnataka PSI 2024 Exam Postponed To September 28

The new date was announced by Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar, who cited scheduling conflicts with other significant national exams.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka PSI Exam Postponed To September 28 | Representative Image

The KIA has rescheduled the written exam for the recruitment of 402 police sub inspectors. September 28, 2024 has been set as the new exam date. The PSI exam was scheduled for September 22, as previously announced by the KIA. Many applicants, however, expressed concerns over exam overlap with the SSC CGL Tier 1 Prelims and the UPSC Civil Services Mains.

The new date was announced by Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar, who cited scheduling conflicts with other significant national exams.

Dr. Parameshwara said, as reported by the vocal news “We have decided to move the PSI recruitment exam to September 28. The original date conflicted with other major recruitment exams, including UPSC preliminaries, which many candidates from our state are taking. To accommodate everyone, we have rescheduled the test.”

Read Also
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2024 Supplementary Result Declared; Check NOW!
article-image

Rearranging the dates won't have an impact on the hiring process, Dr. Parameshwara promised, stressing that the postponement was required to guarantee that every applicant could take part without difficulty.

To minimise any disruption to the candidates, the KIA and the state government decided to reschedule the PSI exam in response to their concerns.

Admit card to be out soon

The 402 Sub Inspector positions for which the KSP PSI admit card 2024 will be available will soon be available only on the official websites at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and ksp-recruitment.in. Candidates can get the Karnataka Police admit card 2024 as soon as it is available by logging in with their registration number and birthdate.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside
Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To Discharge Soon
Mumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To Discharge Soon
UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Turning State Into 'Fake Encounter Capital'
UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Turning State Into 'Fake Encounter Capital'
Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence
Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In UK: Strathclyde Business School Offers Up To £17,000 In MBA Scholarships For International...

Study In UK: Strathclyde Business School Offers Up To £17,000 In MBA Scholarships For International...

Study In UK: Apply By October 15 For Commonwealth Scholarships 2025

Study In UK: Apply By October 15 For Commonwealth Scholarships 2025

Medical Aspirants Move SC Against NEET-PG Results

Medical Aspirants Move SC Against NEET-PG Results

Study In Australia: Final Day To Apply For The Australian Government RTP Scholarship Is Tomorrow

Study In Australia: Final Day To Apply For The Australian Government RTP Scholarship Is Tomorrow

Karnataka PSI 2024 Exam Postponed To September 28

Karnataka PSI 2024 Exam Postponed To September 28