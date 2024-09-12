Karnataka PSI 2024 Exam Postponed To September 28

Karnataka PSI Exam Postponed To September 28 | Representative Image

The KIA has rescheduled the written exam for the recruitment of 402 police sub inspectors. September 28, 2024 has been set as the new exam date. The PSI exam was scheduled for September 22, as previously announced by the KIA. Many applicants, however, expressed concerns over exam overlap with the SSC CGL Tier 1 Prelims and the UPSC Civil Services Mains.



The new date was announced by Home Minister Dr. Parameshwar, who cited scheduling conflicts with other significant national exams.

Dr. Parameshwara said, as reported by the vocal news “We have decided to move the PSI recruitment exam to September 28. The original date conflicted with other major recruitment exams, including UPSC preliminaries, which many candidates from our state are taking. To accommodate everyone, we have rescheduled the test.”

Rearranging the dates won't have an impact on the hiring process, Dr. Parameshwara promised, stressing that the postponement was required to guarantee that every applicant could take part without difficulty.



To minimise any disruption to the candidates, the KIA and the state government decided to reschedule the PSI exam in response to their concerns.

Admit card to be out soon



The 402 Sub Inspector positions for which the KSP PSI admit card 2024 will be available will soon be available only on the official websites at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and ksp-recruitment.in. Candidates can get the Karnataka Police admit card 2024 as soon as it is available by logging in with their registration number and birthdate.