 Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here

Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here

After results, qualified candidates can register for online counseling for admissions, with the choice-filling process and seat allotment to follow

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
KEA

The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2024 results for MTech, MBA, and MCA programs. Students who appeared for the exams can download their marksheets by logging in with their CET number on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

After the results, qualified candidates can register for online counseling for admissions to MTech, MBA, and MCA programs.

How to Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2024:

1. Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here
Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here
‘Tumhara Instagram Udva Denge’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Palak Sindhwani Spills SHOCKING Details About Asit Kumar Modi’s Threats
‘Tumhara Instagram Udva Denge’: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’s Palak Sindhwani Spills SHOCKING Details About Asit Kumar Modi’s Threats
Maharashtra Government Expedites Scholarship Approvals For OBC Students Aiming For Overseas Education
Maharashtra Government Expedites Scholarship Approvals For OBC Students Aiming For Overseas Education
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Senior Analyst Of HCL Technologies Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest In Washroom Of Firm's Office In Nagpur
Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Senior Analyst Of HCL Technologies Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest In Washroom Of Firm's Office In Nagpur

2. Navigate to the PGCET 2024 section.

3. Click on the relevant result link.

4. Log in using your CET number.

5. Download the scorecard for future reference.

What’s Next After Karnataka PGCET Results:

After the Karnataka PGCET 2024 results students who have cleared the exams can register for the online counselling process. The counselling is being conducted for the admissions to MTech, MBA and MCA programmes, Those who have cleared the entrance test can register through the link available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Read Also
Karnataka KPSC Hiring For 400 Vacant Veterinary Officers Jobs; Apply Now!
article-image

After completing the registration the facility for choice filling will open based on which the seat allotment result will be announced.

For more details, candidates can check the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here

Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here

Maharashtra Government Expedites Scholarship Approvals For OBC Students Aiming For Overseas...

Maharashtra Government Expedites Scholarship Approvals For OBC Students Aiming For Overseas...

Mumbai University Revamps UG & PG Programs To Align With NEP 2020

Mumbai University Revamps UG & PG Programs To Align With NEP 2020

BPSC 69th CCE Interviews To Be Held In Two Shifts, Starting From October 15

BPSC 69th CCE Interviews To Be Held In Two Shifts, Starting From October 15

Study In Scotland: International Students Invited To Apply For Strathclyde's Science Masters...

Study In Scotland: International Students Invited To Apply For Strathclyde's Science Masters...