Karnataka PGCET 2024 Result OUT, Download Marksheet Here

The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2024 results for MTech, MBA, and MCA programs. Students who appeared for the exams can download their marksheets by logging in with their CET number on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

After the results, qualified candidates can register for online counseling for admissions to MTech, MBA, and MCA programs.

How to Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2024:

1. Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority.

2. Navigate to the PGCET 2024 section.

3. Click on the relevant result link.

4. Log in using your CET number.

5. Download the scorecard for future reference.

What’s Next After Karnataka PGCET Results:

After the Karnataka PGCET 2024 results students who have cleared the exams can register for the online counselling process. The counselling is being conducted for the admissions to MTech, MBA and MCA programmes, Those who have cleared the entrance test can register through the link available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

After completing the registration the facility for choice filling will open based on which the seat allotment result will be announced.

For more details, candidates can check the official website.