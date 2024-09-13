Karnataka PGCET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Know Important Details Inside | Representational pic

The admit card for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2024 has been made available by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). The official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in is where candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), and Master of Architecture (MArch) exams may download their Karnataka PGCET 2024 admit card.



The official schedule states that September 18, 2024, is when the Karnataka PGCET test 2024 will take place.

How to download?



-Please visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official website.

-Select the Karnataka PGCET admit card 2024 link from the homepage.

-Choose your course from the newly opened tab and input your application number and first four name characters.

-Your Karnataka PGCET hall ticket 2024 will appear on the screen after you click the "Submit" button.



-Verify and get the admission ticket for the Karnataka PGCET 2024.

On the day of the exam, print off your hall pass.

Candidates must bring their admit cards and valid identification to the exam room. The absence of certain documents will prevent entrance to the exam room. Candidates must carry a valid photo ID to the exam in addition to their admit card, such as a passport, driver's license, voter ID card, or Aadhar card.

PGCET 2024 Result



The results of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, or PGCET, will probably be released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority in October. By entering their login credentials, candidates who sat the exam can check their passing status and results on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.



The necessary information on the Karnataka PGCET result 2024 scorecard includes the candidate's name, category, marks, rank, and other details. If they find a mistake, they have to get in touch with the relevant department so it may be fixed.