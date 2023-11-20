Karnataka PGCET 2023 Results Declared Soon; Here's How To Check

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Results | Representative Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to release the results for the eagerly anticipated Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023. Candidates who took part in the entrance test can check their results on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The final answer key for MBA, MCA, and MTech programs has already been published, and the results are expected to be available soon, creating anticipation among the 40,000 candidates who participated in the exam.

How to Check Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result:

Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the result link in the announcement section on the homepage.

Enter the PGCET number.

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Review and download the result.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates are reminded that KEA does not release a separate rank list for PGCET 2023. Instead, ranks will be assigned on individual scorecards, with no official announcement of toppers.

Document Verification Process:

Candidates who qualify will undergo an admissions counseling procedure, during which the examining authority will verify various documents. Ensure you have the following documents for thorough verification:

PGCET application form copy

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Admit Card

Registration fee challan copy

Class 10, 12 certificates

Degree certificate

GATE scorecard (if applicable)

Mark sheet of qualifying degree for all semesters/years

Category certificate (if applicable)

The PGCET 2023 exam was held on September 23 and 24, comprised four sections: Proficiency in English Language, General Knowledge, Reasoning and General Intelligence Test, and Quantitative Analysis. Each section contained 25 questions, each worth one mark. The examination, serving as the entrance exam for various postgraduate courses, is conducted annually by the Karnataka Examination Authority.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)