Karnataka PGCET 2023: Final Answer Key, Merit Lists And Document Requirements Revealed

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has unveiled the final answer key for the postgraduate common entrance test (PGCET) 2023, available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The PGCET final answer key, a crucial determinant for merit lists, is distinct for MTech, MBA, and MCA.

Eligibility Criteria:

Qualifying examination marks are solely considered for eligibility.

Candidates declared qualified must produce the certificate of the qualifying exam during counseling.

Minimum 50% aggregate marks in all degree subjects are required, with a relaxation to 45% for SC, ST candidates.

Merit Lists:

For ME, MTech, MArch full-time courses, KEA has devised two merit lists.

GATE Rank List (FT) prioritizes candidates based on valid GATE scores.

PGCET Rank List (FT) arranges candidates based on PGCET-2023 marks.

Result Date:

KEA PGCET 2023 result date will be announced soon on the official website.

No negative marking, but no marks awarded if a candidate selects more than one answer for a question.

Document Requirements for Counselling:

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets.

PGCET hall ticket and rank card.

Caste certificate.

PwD certificate, if applicable.

After the announcement of Karnataka PGCET results 2023, the KEA will initiate the counseling process. Candidates must present the specified documents for verification, ensuring a smooth admission procedure.

