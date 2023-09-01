 Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Process Closes Today At kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Registration Process Closes Today At kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link

Candidates who have passed recognized bachelor’s degree of minimum of 3 years duration examination or equivalent examination and obtained an aggregate minimum of 50% marks taken together in all the subjects including languages in all the years of the Degree Examination is eligible to apply.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Karnataka PGCET 2023 | Representative image

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the registration process for Karnataka PGCET 2023 on September 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the Post Graduate CET exam through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The registration process was scheduled to end on August 30, extended till today.

Direct link to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023

Karnataka PGCET examination Date

Karnataka PGCET examination will be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. The examination on September 23 will be conducted in single shift- from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm and the exam on September 24 will be conducted in two shifts- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Steps to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023:

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

