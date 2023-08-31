Karnataka PGCET 2023: Revised Exam Schedule Out At kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Revised Exam Schedule Out | Representative Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the revised dates for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the new schedule here or on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Originally, the PGCET 2023 exam was scheduled to be held on September 09 and 10, 2023. As per the new schedule, the exams will now be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023.

"In view of the final degree exams not yet completed by a few universities, PGCET 2023 scheduled to be held on September 09 and September 10, 2023, was postponed. Now, PGCET 2023 for admission to MBA/ MCA/ ME/ MTech. M. Arch courses will be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023," reads the official notice.

Direct Link: KEA PGCET 2023 Registration

"The KEA has extended the registration date for Karnataka PGCET 2023 till September 01. eligible candidates who have not registered till now for PGCET 2023, can register online from 11.00 AM on 30.08.2023 to 01.09.2023 up to 11.59 PM," added the notice.

Check Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Schedule:

Date: September 23, 2023

Courses: ME, MTech, MArch

Type A: Courses offered by VTU, UVCE, UBDTCE

Timing: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Maximum Marks: 100

September 24, 2023

MCA

Admission to 1st year/ 1st Sem

Timing: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Maximum Marks: 100

MBA

Admission to 1st year/ 1st Sem

Timing: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Maximum Marks: 100