 Karnataka PGCET 2023: Revised Exam Schedule Out At kea.kar.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka PGCET 2023: Revised Exam Schedule Out At kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Revised Exam Schedule Out At kea.kar.nic.in

Originally, the PGCET 2023 exam was scheduled to be held on September 09 and 10, 2023. As per the new schedule, the exams will now be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Revised Exam Schedule Out | Representative Image

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the revised dates for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the new schedule here or on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Originally, the PGCET 2023 exam was scheduled to be held on September 09 and 10, 2023. As per the new schedule, the exams will now be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023.

"In view of the final degree exams not yet completed by a few universities, PGCET 2023 scheduled to be held on September 09 and September 10, 2023, was postponed. Now, PGCET 2023 for admission to MBA/ MCA/ ME/ MTech. M. Arch courses will be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023," reads the official notice.

Direct Link: KEA PGCET 2023 Registration

"The KEA has extended the registration date for Karnataka PGCET 2023 till September 01. eligible candidates who have not registered till now for PGCET 2023, can register online from 11.00 AM on 30.08.2023 to 01.09.2023 up to 11.59 PM," added the notice.

Read Also
NEET SS 2023 Exam Postponed Due To G20 Summit; Revised Dates Soon At natboard.edu.in
article-image

Check Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Schedule:

Date: September 23, 2023

Courses: ME, MTech, MArch

Type A: Courses offered by VTU, UVCE, UBDTCE

Timing: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Maximum Marks: 100

September 24, 2023

MCA

Admission to 1st year/ 1st Sem

Timing: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Maximum Marks: 100

MBA

Admission to 1st year/ 1st Sem

Timing: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Maximum Marks: 100

Read Also
AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Exam Fee Deadline 2024 For Discontinued Students Announced
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Aims for 1,499 New Colleges in Next Five Years

Maharashtra Aims for 1,499 New Colleges in Next Five Years

Patiala Head Teacher Leads By Example, Wears School Uniform To Instill Discipline

Patiala Head Teacher Leads By Example, Wears School Uniform To Instill Discipline

Manipur Class 12 Improvement Exam Schedule Released: Theory Exams From September 4

Manipur Class 12 Improvement Exam Schedule Released: Theory Exams From September 4

Kerala Launches India's First AI School, Pioneering Future-Focused Education

Kerala Launches India's First AI School, Pioneering Future-Focused Education

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Revised Exam Schedule Out At kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Revised Exam Schedule Out At kea.kar.nic.in