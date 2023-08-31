AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Exam Fee Deadline 2024 For Discontinued Students Announced | Representative image

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the examination fee schedule for failed or discontinued students of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year, aiming to appear in the AP Intermediate Public Examinations of March 2024.

For those intending to participate, the essential dates are as follows: Students must remit the exam fee at their school's principal office by September 30, 2023. Subsequently, the principals are required to transfer the collected fees to the BIEAP account online by October 3, 2023.

The eligibility criteria for payment of the examination fee entail:

1. The fee payment should be conducted exclusively online via the JnanaBhumi portal, jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in.

2. Failed or discontinued students who wish to sit for commerce or arts/humanities combinations.

3. Failed or discontinued students aspiring to switch from science to commerce or arts/humanities groups.

4. Failed or discontinued students desiring to change their second language, alongside passed students planning to take an additional second language.

5. Individuals who cleared the IPE with BiPC and seek to partake in mathematics as an extra subject.

As for the exam fees, they are detailed below:

- Examination fee for theory papers for general/vocational courses (regardless of the number of papers): Rs 550

- Examination fee for practicals of general courses (only 2nd Year) / Vocational courses (either 1st Year or 2nd Year): Rs 250

- Examination fee for General/Vocational Bridge Course subjects (including Mathematics for BiPC Students): Rs 150

- Examination fee for Theory Papers for General/Vocational courses (for both 1st year and 2nd year): Rs 1,100

- Examination fee for practicals of vocational courses for both 1st year and 2nd year (irrespective of the number of papers): Rs 500

- Examination fee for general, vocational bridge course subjects (including mathematics for BiPC Students) for both 1st year and 2nd year: Rs 300

