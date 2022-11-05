Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 schedule announced at kea.kar.nic.in; know more here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 schedule announced at kea.kar.nic.in | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 schedule. The verification slip is available for downloading until November 6. The option entry window would remain open till November 6. "The options entered by the candidate for the first round will remain same for the subsequent round of seat allotment. The candidates will not be allowed to enter options again. Option entry done before the first round will be the final list of options," an official notification by the KEA stated.

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 mock allotment result will be declared on November 7, and round 1 allotment result will be out on November 8 post 1 pm. Shortlisted candidates will be allowed to edit their options till November 7, KEA stated.

The Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat matrix was out on October 30 and registrations for counselling stopped on October 29.

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: List of important documents

UGNEET application printout

NEET UG 2022 score card

KCET 2022 score card (if applicable)

Verification slip

Original documents

Any valid Identity Card (Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / PAN / Aadhar Card).