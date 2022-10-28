Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Registration deadline postponed to October 29 |

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 registration deadline to October 29, 4 pm. Candidates can now register for the Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022 through the official website-- kea.kar.nic.in. Registered applicants can submit their application fees by 6 pm on October 29. Previously, the last date to register for counselling was October 27.

Here's how to register for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Open the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in. Select the NEET UG 2022 registration link. Key in required details and generate user ID and password. Login again and fill in the necessary details. Check the details and upload required documents by scanning them. Pay the registration fee and click on submit. Download the application form and get a hard copy for future use.