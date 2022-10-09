e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKarnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result out; Know more here

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result out; Know more here

The NEET PG counselling 2022 mock allotment result will be announced on October 12.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result out; Know more here |
Follow us on

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling schedule. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. According to KEA, the web option entry will begin from October 9 and will end on October 11. The NEET PG counselling 2022 mock allotment result will be announced on October 12.

“Government has issued the seat matrix and fee structure on October 7 for admission to PG medical and PG dental courses for the year 2022 and the same has been published on the KEA website for the information of the candidates. Eligible candidates can exercise their priority of options as per the below mentioned first round schedule for admission to PG medical and dental courses,” stated an official notification by the KEA.

Read Also
UP NEET PG: Choice filling process begins at upneet.gov.in
article-image

Once the candidates confirm their mock allotment results, they can edit options from October 12 to 14. KEA will announce the round one seat allotment result on October 15. The candidates can submit their documents till October 18, the last date for reporting at the allotted college is October 19, 5:30 PM.

Here's how to check Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result:

  1. Select the counselling result link on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

  2. Key in your log-in credentials.

  3. Karnataka NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

  4. Download Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment result, and get a hard copy for future use.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result out; Know more here

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result out; Know more here

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar talks about problems faced by Indian students in New Zealand...

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar talks about problems faced by Indian students in New Zealand...

President Droupadi Murmu focuses on progress of country, says more girl students should register in...

President Droupadi Murmu focuses on progress of country, says more girl students should register in...

Goa Board Exam 2023: GBSHSE declares Class 10th,12th Term 1 board exam timetable

Goa Board Exam 2023: GBSHSE declares Class 10th,12th Term 1 board exam timetable

J&K: Administrative Council agrees to put to action Public University Bill

J&K: Administrative Council agrees to put to action Public University Bill