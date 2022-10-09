Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling seat allotment result out; Know more here |

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the NEET PG 2022 round 1 counselling schedule. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. According to KEA, the web option entry will begin from October 9 and will end on October 11. The NEET PG counselling 2022 mock allotment result will be announced on October 12.

“Government has issued the seat matrix and fee structure on October 7 for admission to PG medical and PG dental courses for the year 2022 and the same has been published on the KEA website for the information of the candidates. Eligible candidates can exercise their priority of options as per the below mentioned first round schedule for admission to PG medical and dental courses,” stated an official notification by the KEA.

Once the candidates confirm their mock allotment results, they can edit options from October 12 to 14. KEA will announce the round one seat allotment result on October 15. The candidates can submit their documents till October 18, the last date for reporting at the allotted college is October 19, 5:30 PM.

Here's how to check Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result:

Select the counselling result link on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Key in your log-in credentials. Karnataka NEET PG round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Download Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment result, and get a hard copy for future use.