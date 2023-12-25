Karnataka Literacy Minister Says School Kids Cannot Be Forced To Sit On Floor, Clean Toilets

Representative Image

In a significant move towards enhancing the wellbeing and comfort of school students, Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister of School Education and Literacy, announced on Sunday the prohibition of the practice of making children sit on floors during class hours.

This directive, set to be implemented from the next academic year, applies to all primary and high schools, including both government and private grant-in-aid institutions. The mandate underscores the provision of benches for students in classrooms, aiming to ensure a conducive learning environment.

During a recent legislative session in Belagavi, Minister Madhu Bangarappa visited several schools, engaging with students, sharing midday meals, and personally observing the classroom conditions. He expressed concern over the prevalent practice of students sitting on the floor during 'Nali Kali' classes and decided to take decisive action to rectify this situation.

As reported by The New Indian Express, the minister stated, "I got feedback from them. I felt bad when I saw children sitting on the floor during 'Nali Kali' class. I asked teachers not to wear footwear inside classrooms until new benches arrive. If we have to ensure equality, students should sit on the benches and study. The government will provide benches to government schools."

In addition to the prohibition of sitting on the floor, the government will also enforce a ban on children cleaning toilets, as per The New Indian Express. The minister emphasized an increase in fund allocation for maintaining school cleanliness and assured that the government will fill Group D posts to ensure proper sanitation facilities without compelling children to take on such responsibilities.

"Forcing children to clean toilets is an inappropriate practice. While such incidents may not be widespread, they do occur in some places. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during the recent cabinet meeting, emphasized the need to provide more facilities to schools. He also decided to fill up Group D posts," Minister Bangarappa added.